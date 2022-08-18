John Orr students present solar-powered car during school's official launch
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi was presented with 'Voltage' during the official launch of the school focused on renewable energy and alternative energy sources in Milpark, Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - A fully operational solar car equipped with a sound system - built by students from the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation School was unveiled on Thursday.
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi was presented with 'Voltage' during the official launch of the school focused on renewable energy and alternative energy sources in Milpark, Johannesburg.
[WATCH] Introducing Voltage the fully operational solar powered car equipped with sound system that learners at John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation with a focus on Renewable Energy and Alternative Energy Sources built themselves! @Lesufi #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/EVyXmhQp1FGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 18, 2022
[WATCH] @EducationGP1 MEC Panyaza @Lesufi takes a ride in Voltage the battery and solar powered vehicle built by learners at John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation with a focus of Renewable Energy and Alternative Energy Sources. #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/dc1GcL4vjgGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 18, 2022
During his keynote address, Lesufi said they are at the school to change the province's education system and that as a province they are proud to have these kinds of schools of specialisation because there is a need for them, as they also market their learners' skills.
"We are here today only to affirm one thing. If we cannot prepare you for the skills needed in the world, then we have betrayed you," said Lesufi.
[WATCH] @EducationGP1 MEC Panyaza @Lesufi gave a keynote address today at the launch of John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation with a focus on Renewable Energy and Alternative Energy Sources in Milpark, Johannesburg #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/xvtBDYzRVLGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 18, 2022