John Orr students present solar-powered car during school's official launch

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi was presented with 'Voltage' during the official launch of the school focused on renewable energy and alternative energy sources in Milpark, Johannesburg.

Picture: MEC Panyaza Lesufi introduced ‘Voltage’ the battery and solar-powered vehicle. Credit: @EducationGP1
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A fully operational solar car equipped with a sound system - built by students from the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation School was unveiled on Thursday.

During his keynote address, Lesufi said they are at the school to change the province's education system and that as a province they are proud to have these kinds of schools of specialisation because there is a need for them, as they also market their learners' skills.

"We are here today only to affirm one thing. If we cannot prepare you for the skills needed in the world, then we have betrayed you," said Lesufi.

In addition to expressing his gratitude towards the many partners supporting learners' skills development, Lesufi urged learners to explore this opportunity with a sense of purpose.

"This school will be results-oriented in all its activities to ensure that our children make us proud. This province is proud to invest all the resources it has to help you become better people," he said.

Last month, another specialisation school - the first ever entrepreneurship school was opened in Johannesburg's east rand. Its main focus will be tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship.

Tembisa Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation boasts its own hotel, with a reception, bedroom, bathroom and laundry room.

