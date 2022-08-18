John Orr students present solar-powered car during school's official launch

In addition to expressing his gratitude towards the many partners supporting learners' skills development, Lesufi urged learners to explore this opportunity with a sense of purpose.

"This school will be results-oriented in all its activities to ensure that our children make us proud. This province is proud to invest all the resources it has to help you become better people," he said.

Last month, another specialisation school - the first ever entrepreneurship school was opened in Johannesburg's east rand. Its main focus will be tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship.

Tembisa Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation boasts its own hotel, with a reception, bedroom, bathroom and laundry room.