Hillary Gardee murder: Release of fifth accused not a setback - police

The man was released after his matter was not on the court roll.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say they remain confident that they have a strong case against the fifth accused in the Hillary Gardee matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it did not have enough evidence to prosecute him.

The man was linked to the murder through Gardee’s SIM card.

The 28-year-old, who was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was kidnapped, raped and her body dumped in a plantation.

The national director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga has instructed police to further their investigation into the Nigerian suspect, who is in his 30s.

Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa: "The matter involving the fifth suspect who was recently arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee was not enrolled due to insufficient evidence."

The police’s Selvy Mohlala said that the man’s release was not a setback.

"We want to close all the loopholes that might be there. If you have expert evidence then it is a statement that is coming from someone who is more knowledgeable technically about this particular gadget," Mohlala said.

Police will now consult an IT specialist.