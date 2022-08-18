Hillary Gardee murder: Fourth suspect allegedly confessed on FB he acted alone

Lawyers for his co-accused now want police to come to court to clarify.

NELSPRUIT - One of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder trial allegedly confessed on Facebook, telling police he acted alone.

The bail application for two of the four accused returns to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on 2 September.

The matter had been postponed after the defence requested time to subpoena a provincial police official to explain the alleged confession from the fourth suspect.

Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele had been arrested alongside Sipho Mkhatshwa and Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna for the alleged murder of 28-year-old Gardee, who went missing for four days in April and was later found dumped near a plantation between Sabie and Mbombela.

Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo told the court that he needs access to the alleged confession by Nkuna who is the fourth accused this year.

Mlilo wants the provincial police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela and spokesperson Selvy Mohlala to come to court.

According to various reports, Nkuna - through his Facebook account - confessed to killing Gardee and has told police that he was alone in the act.

Now the defence of accused two and three requested a postponement for police to come next month to clarify the recent revelations.

Nkuna who has since declined to apply for bail was arrested in KwaThema, Springs, last week Thursday and appeared at the Delmas Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

He hails from KwaNyamazane - the township where Gardee's funeral was held.

He will be returning to court on Monday to join the three other accused.