Hillary Gardee murder case: Accused no 2 and 3 continue bail application

JOHANNESBURG - The Hillary Gardee murder case is back at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on Thursday with accused number two and three continuing their bail application.

Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele will take the stand individually to motivate why should they be released on bail.

They are accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 28-year-old Gardee - whose body was found near a plantation four days after she went missing in Sabie, outside Mbombela.

Police have confirmed the arrest of four men believed to be behind the brutal murder.

Accused number two - Albert Gama, is concluding his testimony on Thursday.

Philemon Lukhele will also be arguing why he should be released on bail.

The duo are linked to the murder through information that the guesthouse is owned by Lukhele. Gama was the security officer at the time of the murder.

It is believed this is the venue from which Gardee was kidnapped.

Gama told the court that he's never seen and did not know of Gardee but only saw a picture of her shown to him by police on the day he was taken in for questioning.

The court is also expecting confirmation from the Independent Police Directorate (IPID) on whether they received any complaints of assault by Gama after he revealed that police harmed him.

The pair told the court they plan to plead not guilty to all six charges.

The fourth suspect - a 36-year-old male also reported to be behind three more killings of women is in custody in Gauteng while Sipho Mkhatshwa the other accused has since been denied bail.