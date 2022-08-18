Embrace your creativity with Comic Con Africa's cosplay championship

The multi-genre pop culture festival which came to the continent in 2018 will be bac at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 22 to 25 September 2022.

JOHANNESBURG – Comic Con Africa is a perfect opportunity for cosplayers to express their creativity and even have an opportunity to compete.

The multi-genre pop culture festival which came to the continent in 2018 will be back at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 22 to 25 September 2022.

There will be different branches of the cosplay competition.

Whether it is seasoned professionals, casual cosplayers, or even little ones wanting to be their favourite character for the day, Comic Con has something for everyone.

If cosplaying or competing is not for you, you can still join as a spectator or a non-competitive cosplayer and bask in the magic, panels and sense of community at the event.

The winner of the Comic Con Africa Championship of Cosplay will have an opportunity to represent Comic Con Africa at the Cosplay Central Crown Championships in London.

If cosplay is your thing you can register and stand a chance to show off your talents on an international stage.

The competition will be judged by three esteemed, globally-recognised cosplayers, Italian artist and actor Taryn, professional cosplayer and costume designer Elizabeth Rage, and professional wrestling champion, cosplayer, model, and influencer Leon Chiro.

The grand finale of the event will be held on 25 September and cosplayers as well as civilians alike are encouraged to come and marvel at the creativity of our local cosplay masters.