DA switches up its parliamentary caucus, appoints Gwarube as new chief whip

Siviwe Gwarube, who served as deputy chief whip until Thursday, is also the party’s former national spokesperson.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has made a number of changes to its parliamentary caucus, including the appointment of Siviwe Gwarube as the official opposition’s new chief whip.

Gwarube, who served as deputy chief whip until Thursday, is also the party’s former national spokesperson.

The changes were announced by the party following its caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

Gwarube’s appointment as chief whip is the biggest change to the DA’s whippery and shadow cabinet, which is made up of MPs.

Changes to the DA Parliamentary team.



- Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip

- Natasha Mazzone, National Security Advisor

- Noko Masipa, Shadow Minister for DALRRD

- Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Shadow Minister for Communications

- Solly Malatsi, National Spokespersonhttps://t.co/0dCG5jgqvY Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 18, 2022

Gwarube’s predecessor, Natasha Mazzone’s performance was not only called into question by the DA’s opponents, senior members of the caucus also questioned her leadership.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that Mazzone would now represent the DA in the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, with a specific focus on “overhauling the oversight model of the state security apparatus”.

Mazzone will also serve as the national security advisor to Steenhuisen.

The DA’s newest Member of Parliament, Marina van Zyl, will be the additional member of the Committee on Basic Education.

A final change is that MP Solly Malatsi will return to his role of DA national spokesperson, alongside fellow MP Cilliers Brink.