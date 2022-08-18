Cosatu to embark on national strike as SA's economy struggles to create jobs

Cosatu has called on people to stayaway from work or take to the streets in various rally's across the on Wednesday, 24 August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has issued a call to all workers and South Africans to join its national strike next week.



Briefing the media at Cosatu House in Braamfontein on Thursday, the federation’s president Zingiswa Losi said the protected national strike was meant to put pressure on both the government and the private sector to correct and resolve the socioeconomic challenges that continue to stifle South African households.

“Workers cannot continue to sit back whilst we continue to suffer. The lives of the people of South Africa need to change and so we are urging that we all join hands together and raise these issues because it is not about workers who are on slave wages, but it is also about the economy that is not able to create employment.”

The announcement comes just a week after the South African Federation of Trade Unions indicated it would also embark on a national shutdown against the rising cost of living, load shedding and fuel hikes on the same day.