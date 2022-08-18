ANC: Williams lobbied some of our Tshwane councillors to support R26bn tender

The party has accused Williams of having sinister intentions and of explicit corruption for championing the tender and interfering with procurement processes.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams lobbied some of its councillors to support a R26 billion unsolicited tender for the refurbishment of two power stations.

A recording has surfaced where someone who sounds like Williams can be heard instructing officials to allow the unsolicited bid to go through in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act - said ActionSA.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are part of a multi-party coalition governing the city.

ActionSA national chairman Michael Beaumont said, on Thursday 11 August, DA councillors and Williams met with ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors to solicit their support for the R26 billion tender.

“I am certain if you as journalist approached them [ANC and EFF] on this matter to confirm if the meeting took place and what the purpose of the meeting was.”

That allegation has now been corroborated by ANC Tshwane chairperson George Matjila.

Matjila said they will be engaging other parties in council to support a motion of no confidence against Williams.