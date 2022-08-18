ANC’s Motlanthe: It’s all systems go for nominations for December conference

The party has adopted the nomination process and rules of the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe said it’s all systems go for nominations in the elective conference taking place in December.

Motlanthe briefed the media at Luthuli House on Thursday.

The ANC said it has put stringent measures in place to ensure the elective conference in December elects quality leadership.

The party hopes the top structures will have a generational mix, with 25 percent young people.

Gender parity and the representation of marginalised groups will also apply when the national executive committee is nominated.

Motlanthe said leaders running for office would be subjected to a strict vetting process.

Nominees charged with serious crimes will be excluded.

Candidates with less than 10 years in active politics will also not be considered.

“The resolutions of conference were aimed at addressing weaknesses and manipulation of selection processes.”

Motlanthe added the party was confident weaknesses in the selection process have been addressed.