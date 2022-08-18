ActionSA to lodge complaint against Tshwane Mayor Williams with PP’s office

During an emergency council meeting on Tuesday, Williams submitted a forensic report for consideration.

PRETORIA - ActionSA on Thursday said it would be lodging a complaint against Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams with the Office of the Public Protector on a way forward over a R26 billion unsolicited tender allegedly championed by the mayor.

ActionSA said this followed the lodging of a dispute to national coalition structures at a media briefing.

The city is run by a multi-party coalition led by the Democratic Alliance.

ActionSA is accusing Williams of flouting the Municipal Finance Management Act and thinking he was a law unto himself.

#actionsa National chairperson Michael Beaumont briefing the media on the way forward regarding the Tshwane mayors R26m tender bid.@ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/Ih1X3PAWrk Rakgadi wa Moloi (@motso_modise) August 18, 2022

The party’s Gauteng chair Bongani Baloyi said: “There is no space for anybody if you are a public representative to have a direct say in procurement to the point where you say, in the recording we have all heard, that ‘I am the executive mayor, I carry the executive authority of this municipality and I make strategic decisions and one of those strategic decisions that I am making is that this service provider, is the one you are going to appoint through an unsolicited bid tender process'.”

He said they would be approaching the Office of the Public Protector to lay a complaint on Friday.

The matter will be considered by the multi-party coalition where ActionSA will determine whether it will continue to support Williams as Tshwane mayor.