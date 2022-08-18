Action SA to outline plan against Tshwane mayor over R26 billion tender bid

This week Williams was forced to withdraw a forensic report to consider the tender in council after Action SA together with the EFF and ANC accused him of interfering in procurement matters.

PRETORIA - Action SA said that it would on Thursday outline its plan of action for Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams over an unsolicited tender bid with a price tag of R26 billion.

The contract proposal, which was received from an Australian energy supplier, aims to refurbish two power stations in the capital.

This week, Williams was forced to withdraw a forensic report to consider the tender in council after Action SA, together with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), accused him of interfering in procurement matters.

The Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations have been dormant since 2014.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams sought to acquire council approval for an R26 billion refurbishment tender this week, saying that an Australian energy supplier had proposed to transform the power stations from being coal-dependent to being gas-powered.

He also said the deal would generate an additional 800 megawatts for the city and possibly end power cuts.

But Action SA’s Bongani Baloyi said that Williams was overreaching.

"So while we are still raising these things internally in the coalition, the mayor went ahead to request an urgent council meeting to table the item that we have fundamental issues about and that's why we have made it public that we are going to vote against the item in council," Baloyi said.

At the same time, Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has given Williams seven days to explain why an investigation should not be launched referring to the allegations as concerning.