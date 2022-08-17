WCED condemns actions of some pupils at Heathfield High during school search

City of Cape Town officers were deployed at the school to confiscate any drugs or contraband during a search at the school.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has condemned the actions taken by some pupils from Heathfield High School in the Cape Peninsula.

Ugly scenes played out on Tuesday as law enforcement officers were attacked by learners.

Classes are not expected to resume as normal on Wednesday after the school near Retreat in Cape Town was forced to close early on Tuesday.

Parents were alerted the day before that law enforcement was going to conduct searches at the school.

But the school's governing body said that pupils felt that their privacy was being invaded during the search.

The Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier: "While learners were entering the premises, law enforcement officials found various items that were illegal on school premises - dagga, drugs, knives and cellphones were confiscated. More concerning was that two males, who were not enrolled at the school, had attempted to enter the school premises dressed in Heathfield High School uniforms."

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement also issued a statement saying that two of their vehicles were damaged during the clashes.