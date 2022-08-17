WC govt urges liquor traders to comply with new rules or risk losing licences

Authorities say under new regulations, they want to make the lives of those complying with the laws easier, by reducing the burden of applying next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Wednesday said liquor traders must comply with new regulation or risk losing their operating licences.

On the other hand, lawbreakers will have to go through a tough process to retain their licences.

Some liquor traders in Cape Town say the new law is unreasonable. Disgruntled liquor traders say under the amended Liquor Act they could be robbed of their livelihoods.

Liquor authorities have served notices to over 100 non-compliant traders, who have violated various liquor laws. This means that they will have to go through a strict process to reapply for licences.



Liquor licence consultant Thulani Phike said under the amended act, many traders on the Cape Flats will be put out of business: “90% of them is people in our townships and in the flats, predominantly coloured and black people. We view this move as an exclusion of black and coloured people from economic participation”.

Authorities say they are willing to engage with affected liquor traders on Section 64 of the Western Cape Liquor Act and that the amended act is to ensure that people consume alcohol without the risk of any laws being broken.