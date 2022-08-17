US musician Gregory Porter coming to Mzansi for his first solo concert tour He took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he will be performing in South Africa for his very first solo concert tour early next year. Gregory porter

Montecasino's Teatro

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden JOHANNESBURG - Two-time Grammy award-winning singing sensation Gregory Porter returns to South Africa for his very first solo concert. On Wednesday, the jazz giant took to social media to announce that he will be performing in the country early next year. South Africa, join me for my very first headline tour to your beautiful country January 2023

Tickets are now on sale - https://t.co/9B2KEmRLOV #GregoryPorterSA@Showtime_SA pic.twitter.com/oqTLXl3Q2k Gregory Porter (@GregoryPorter) August 17, 2022

'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' will kick off in Cape Town's Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on 21 January, followed by Montecasino's Teatro on 26, 27 and 28 January.

His third album, Liquid Spirit, hit number two on the jazz charts and won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, and with over 20 million streams, it remains one of the most streamed jazz albums of all time.

Porter's fans joined in excited anticipation as soon as the tour announcement dropped.