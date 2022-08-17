'There's no reason for Ramaphosa to fear coming to Marikana' - widows They said that they needed him to respond to their questions on his call of concomitant action during wage-related protests at the Lonmin mine. SAPS

Marikana widows MARIKANA - The widows of mineworkers who were killed in Marikana in August 2012 have repeated calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address them on the massacre. They said that they needed him to respond to their questions on his call of concomitant action during wage-related protests at the Lonmin mine. #MarikanaMassacre Musician Sophokazi sings Senzeni Na as the widows and families of the victims of the tragic killings ten years ago hold a moment of silence after they were prayed for by different clergy present here. : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/lJ8dAf5Q76 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2022

On Tuesday, trade union Amcu held a commemoration event to mark a decade since 34 mineworkers were shot dead by the police.

Ten others were killed in the week before the shooting.

Nosihle Ngoyi spoke on behalf of the widows of the killed Lonmin mineworkers on Tuesday.

She claimed that there was no logical explanation for the president’s failure to meet with them over the past 10 years.

"There is no reason for Ramaphosa to fear coming to Marikana, he managed to disperse state resources to the area. He sent an armoured vehicle, a hearse and even an ambulance, he has nothing to be scared of," Ngoyi said.

This year’s Marikana Massacre commemorations were held under the theme “10 years of betrayal”.

Ten years after the killings, the widows of murdered mineworkers said that they still wanted answers about who ordered the murder of their husbands.

