SA govt criticised for neglecting Marikana 10 years after massacre

MARIKANA - The South African government has come under fire for neglecting the Marikana community, a decade after 34 mineworkers were killed at the koppie.

Trade union Amcu led the ten-year commemoration of the massacre on Tuesday.

Community leaders want government to take accountability.

Politicians who attended the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre have issued a stern warning to the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.

The sentiment that President Cyril Ramaphosa must take accountability for the 2012 deaths was amplified by calls for government to speed up the transformation agenda in the community.

Some leaders of the minory parties want better service delivery, housing development, as well as compensation for the slain and wounded workers.

They also want the site of the killings to be declared a commemoration site.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa told the community that the only hope for justice was a new administration after the 2024 general elections.

The crowd responded with a chant for the ANC to go.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane dared Ramaphosa to declare a day of remembrance for the the community or forever be known as Mr Concomitant, a reference to the action called for by Ramaphosa in an email before the tragedy in 2012.

"Declare today a commemorative day whle you are still the president so that we can say at least something spoke to you. Declare it today," Maimane urged.

Government’s only acknowledgement of the commemoration was a media statement vowing to address the socio-economic issues in the mining town.

