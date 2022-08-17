Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours

Rand Water said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng are expected to be without water this weekend as Rand Water says it will be carrying out planned maintenance on one of its pipelines from Friday.

Rand Water said that the shutdown would allow it to conduct its maintenance work on key pipelines and the schedule would tie in with the new B6 pipeline.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.

The execution of the #B6Pipeline project will start from 17H00 on Friday the 19th and to be completed on the 23rd of August 2022 at 8h30. The project will be undertaken over 87,5 hours duration. #RandWater #PlannedMaintenance

