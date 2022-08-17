Go

Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours

Picture: 123rf.com
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng are expected to be without water this weekend as Rand Water says it will be carrying out planned maintenance on one of its pipelines from Friday.

The utility said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.

Rand Water said that the shutdown would allow it to conduct its maintenance work on key pipelines and the schedule would tie in with the new B6 pipeline.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.

Areas affected by the planned water outage:

Tshwane:
- Laudium
- Mabopane
- Soshanguve
- Akasia reservoir
- Lotus Garden
- Bakenkop
- Blair Athol reservoir
- Sunderland Ridge
- Erasmia
- Saulsville resrevoir
- Wonderbloom reservoir
- Louwlardia reservoir
- Kosmodal
- Rooihuiskraal reservoir
- Klapperkop

Ekurhuleni:
- Windsor
- Sunny Ridge
- Fishers Hill
- Primrose Extension
- Glen Marais
- Klopper Park
- Marlands
- Solheim
- Elandsfontein
- Isando
- Industries
- Wadeville
- Elsburg
- Driefontein
- Delville
- Germiston South

Affected areas under Joburg Water:
- President Park
- Halfway House
- Klipfonteinview
- Southills
- Lynn Meyer
- Diepsloot
- Sandton
- Alexandra
- North Western areas

