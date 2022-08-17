Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry to resume on Wednesday with tenth witness

As the inquiry enters its fifth week, it’s faced with the challenge of keeping to its deadlines, as Parliament resumes business after the winter recess.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry resumes on Wednesday with its tenth witness.

At the time of the complaints against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Gumbi Tyelela worked as a senior human resources manager in her private office.

Witnesses have mentioned him as having been the hatchet man to remove those that Mkhwebane allegedly didn’t want working for her.

As the inquiry enters its fifth week, it’s faced with the challenge of keeping to its deadlines, as Parliament resumes business after the winter recess.

Evidence leaders have at least eight more witnesses they still want to call before the Public Protector will be able to call hers.

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said that he would not allow a protracted inquiry.

"This is not an elastic process, that must never be ending, so that must be respected as well," Dyantyi said.

Mkhwebane also wants to be allowed to recall two witnesses who testified on the Sars investigative unit report, ex-officials Johann van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay.

"Any recall can't be a recall for the sake of recalling. It must be a recall because there is this specific question, so we avoid repeat questions. There must be a distinguishable gap that we must attend to," Dyantyi said.

The committee on Tuesday rejected a request from Mkhwebane to summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear as a witness.