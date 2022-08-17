PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 16 August 2022:
PowerBall: 21, 33, 40, 42, 48 PB: 2
PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 12, 23, 49 PB: 13
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
