PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 16 August 2022:

PowerBall: 21, 33, 40, 42, 48 PB: 2

PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 12, 23, 49 PB: 13

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.