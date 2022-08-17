Police probing Midrand shooting that left mother critical, 1 child dead

The family was attacked by unknown gunmen in the suburb on Tuesday.

MIDRAND - Police are trying to establish why a woman and her two children were shot in Midrand, killing her nine-year-old son.

The family was attacked by unknown gunmen in the suburb on Tuesday.

The boy died in hospital, while his mother was admitted in critical condition.

Police said that the 13-year-old girl escaped unharmed.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that the attack happened after the mother picked up the children from school.

"The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off. The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation," Masondo said.