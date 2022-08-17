Phala Phala burglary: MPs accuse Reserve Bank of protecting Ramaphosa

Members of the Standing Committee on Finance want the country’s central bank to give it an update on whether any exchange control measures were violated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) want answers from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) about its investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged missing US dollars that were stolen at his Phala Phala game farm.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Prudential Authority briefed the committee on their annual reports on Wednesday.

Opposition parties the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had both written to the reserve bank to get answers on the farmgate scandal and alleged exchange control violations by the president.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu accused the reserve bank of trying to protect the Ramaphosa, demanding that it respond to its questions at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Did you do anything about a prima facie violation of foreign currency regulations. That is what you must be responding to. We are not asking for a comment from you. We are asking for accountability. You’ve got an obligation. It doesn’t matter how you feel personally, whether you want to protect the sitting president or not,” he said.

While Kganyago told MPs that the letters had been responded to and said that commenting on the matter could undermine the investigation.

"We cooperate, we are working with law enforcement agencies on this and I don’t think that it would serve us any good trying to get into the details of what is going on. It will undermine the investigations we are doing," the governor said.

Committee chairperson Joe Maswanganyi said that the reserve bank and the committee should set up a follow-up meeting as soon as possible.