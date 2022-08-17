New suspect in Hillary Gardee murder case linked to her belongings - police

It's understood that he was caught in Mbombela over the weekend, when an investigation linked him to Gardee's cellphone and laptop.

NELSPRUIT - Mpumalanga police said that the latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee was found after he was linked to the deceased's belongings.

The man was charged with defeating the ends of justice on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police have so far arrested five people months after the daughter of Economic Freedom Figters (EFF) politician Godrich Gardee's daughter was killed in Mpumalanga.

The court case of the three other men accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Gardee is ongoing.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said that they would not leave anything to chance in this case.

"We have indeed said from the beginning that we are not going to leave any stone unturned and all the people or all the suspects who have been involved in this particular case are going to be arrested," Mohlala said.