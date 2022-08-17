National Lotteries Commission confirms resignation of commissioner Mampane

Reports said Thabang Charlotte Mampane's term was due to conclude at the end of September. However, there are questions about her resignation after a GroundUp investigation cited irregularities involving the purchase of her house.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lotteries Commission has confirmed that Commissioner Thabang Charlotte Mampane has resigned with immediate effect.

It said efforts to find a new replacement are well underway.

However, she has now resigned following articles by the investigative unit GroundUp.

A GroundUp investigation revealed that lottery funding meant to build a Limpopo school damaged by fire was used to pay for her house in a luxury estate near Hartbeespoort.

GroundUp said that its investigation found that this was one of several such houses bought with lottery money.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is also looking into widespread irregularities at the National Lotteries Commission.

Mamapane had been due to face a disciplinary process but has now resigned.