Mpofu: We'll take whatever steps are necessary to secure Ramaphosa as a witness

Dali Mpofu said that he wanted Ramaphosa to appear as an ordinary citizen and not as the president of the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s legal representative is not ruling out taking legal steps to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify before her impeachment inquiry in Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Section 194 committee decided against acceding to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s to summon him.

The State Attorney had previously rejected Mpofu’s invite, saying that it would be inappropriate for Ramaphosa to be called.

But Dali Mpofu said that he wanted Ramaphosa to appear as an ordinary citizen and not as the president of the country.

Despite Parliamentary legal advice that there’s no legal impediment for the President to be called to testify, MPs said that they did not find it relevant to proceedings.

On Wednesday, Mpofu for the Public Protector told the committee that he did not agree with their decision.

"We are not calling him in his capacity as the president of the country as such, but as a citizen, as a witness, like any other witness, who has implicated the Public Protector in conduct which would be impeachable before this committee," Mpofu said.

He said that he would have liked the opportunity to clarify why Ramaphosa’s evidence was necessary before the committee dismissed the request.

"We will take whatever legal steps are necessary to secure the presence of this necessary witness," Mpofu said.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday with testimony from its tenth witness.