Mkhwebane wanted ex-spokesperson fired for calling her by first name, Parly told

The committee has been hearing testimony from Gumbi Tyelela, an executive manager in the Public Protector’s Office. Tyelela has talked about labour disputes and disciplinary matters, specifically in relation to Mkhwebane’s numerous attempts to dismiss Cleo Mosana as her spokesperson in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Attempts to dismiss a former employee in the Office of the Public Protector, has placed the breakdown in employee relations at the chapter nine institution, under the spotlight during Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

However, Mkhwebane’s legal representative objected to Tyelela’s evidence, saying it was irrelevant to whether the embattled public protector victimised or harassed staff.

Tyelela testified that he was called to a meeting with Mkhwebane who was unhappy with Mosana. “The public protector was upset and said she could no longer work with Cleo because she’s tired of doing Cleo’s work and Cleo is disrespecting and she’s tired of working with her, and Cleo must go and service notice at home,” he said.

Tyelela told the inquiry that he then he advised Mkhwebane that she could not summarily dismiss Mosana without following a disciplinary process.

“What was the nature of the disrespect indicated to you?,” the inquiry asked. Tyelela responded: “The example the PP made in the meeting was that Cleo called her by her first name”.

Mosana successfully challenged her dismissal at the CCMA, and the Public Protector’s Office was forced to pay her more than R500,000, in lieu of six months’ salary.