Answers demanded from Tshwane Mayor over R26bn unsolicited tender

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile is demanding answers from Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams about a R26 billion unsolicited tender.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Williams submitted a forensic report for consideration. It concerns the unsolicited tender bid from a company, that proposed to refurbish two power stations in the city.

However, Maile was forced to withdraw his submission after ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the African National Congress (ANC), accused him of illegally interfering with the procurement processes.

In a statement, Williams has defended himself, saying the proposed bid would have generated an additional 800 megawatts for the City of Tshwane and possibly end load shedding.

ActionSA’s Bongani Baloyi said while they supported efforts to end power cuts, the undertakings must be done within the confines of the law. “No councillor must be or can be part of a procurement process… you don’t direct officials on what to do in terms of procurement. So, the mayor has transgressed in this [regard],” added Baloyi.

Williams has, however, denied any wrongdoing. But Maile said he takes the allegations seriously. He's given the mayor seven days to explain why an investigation should not be launched against him.