Mathunjwa confirms unity talks between Amcu and NUM

Joseph Mathunjwa said that change was on the horizon for workers as the NUM and Amcu engaged in constructive talks with unity in mind.

MARIKANA - Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa has confirmed that they are in unity talks with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

While addressing workers at Tuesday’s tenth commemoration of the Marikana Massacre, he explained that the time had come for the two organisations to bury the hatched in the interest of workers’ rights and protection.

Amcu is a breakaway of the NUM.

It was formed when Mathunjwa was axed from the Cosatu affiliate.

"As NUM, we are saying to them: 'Comrades, if there is any commonality to fight with the enemy, which is the white monopoly capital, we won't lose anything except the chains of oppression,'" Mathunjwa said.

The two organisations have been rivals for prominence in South Africa's mines since the registration of Amcu in 2001.

Last week, NUM general secretary William Mabapa told Eyewitness News that the future of trade unions in the country was dependent on their ability to band together.

There are various factors behind the closing of the rift between the largest mining unions in the country, including the continued retrenchment of workers in the mining industry.