JMPD: Almost 2,000 people arrested for drunk driving in first 6 months of 2022

This was revealed when JMPD Director Mathokoza Kgaswane presented the department’s performance report for the period on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Almost 2,000 people have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for drunk driving in the first six months of this year.

This was revealed when JMPD Director Mathokoza Kgaswane presented the department’s performance report for the period on Wednesday morning.

The report shows that a total of 1,844 people were arrested for drunk driving between January and June of this year.

The biggest portion of the more than 3,200 arrests made by the JMPD, in the first six months of this year, was for drunk driving.

There were also 32 arrests for assault common, 24 arrests for liquor-related matters and 17 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Further, a total of 268,653 vehicles were stopped during this period and 228,947 searched. Meanwhile, more than 195,000 people were searched. A total of 94,723 citations were issued, and 752 vehicles impounded.

Speaking at Wednesday’s presentation, Public Safety MMC David Tembe said that “lawlessness continues to dim the shine on this once great city on a daily basis”.

He was adamant, however, that he and his teams would continue the fight against crime.