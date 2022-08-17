Jerobejin van Wyk murder: Daniel Smit still awaiting psychiatric evaluation

The Klawer Magistrates Court heard that Daniel Smit was number 87 on the waiting list for a space at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer is still waiting for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

The 56-year-old man is charged with murdering Jerobejin van Wyk in February.

He was taken into custody after police found parts of the teenager's body in a drain on his property.

"His case has been postponed until 13 September 2022. He is charged with the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. A psychologist hired by his family recommended that he undergo psychiatric evaluation," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila.

Smit will be under observation for a period of 30 days.