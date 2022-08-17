Family & colleagues have vowed not to give up fight for development of Marikana

The 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre went off without a hitch on Tuesday with scores gathered at the koppie where the miners were killed.

MARIKANA - Family, friends and former colleagues have vowed not to give up fighting for better development of the Marikana area – along with restitution for those who are still battling financially today – 10 years after they lost their husbands in the killing of 34 mine workers.

Thirty-four mineworkers were shot dead in the area on 16 August 2012.

The clash with law enforcement came on the back of failed wage negotiations.

Ten years on, the families of the victims and survivors say they are yet to see justice.

As is tradition now, mineworkers at the platinum belt stopped working in honour of the lives lost at the infamous koppie.

Stalls were set up by local entrepreneurs along the road leading to the site of the memorial.

Union Amcu was hoping to amass over 25 000 people to observe the commemoration, but the turnout was far below the target.

Struggle songs rang out as some of the community members gathered to honour the lives of the late miners. The songs were a criticism of the administration of the time.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane joined the crowd.

They all called for the government to speed up the Marikana renewal plan.

This includes efficient service delivery and compensation for the affected families.