GDE removes teacher from Ennerdale school for altercation with parent

The heated moment at Fred Norman Secondary School was captured on video.

JOHANNESBURG - The conduct of a teacher captured on video casting racial slurs at a parent at an Ennerdale school, south of Joburg, is being investigated, but she has still not been suspended.

The heated moment at Fred Norman Secondary School was captured on video.

"You say you don't like coloureds, so why don't you teach where you come from?" asked the parent.

The teacher responded that "coloured" people were rude.

"I don't. I don't like coloureds, especially coloureds like you because you guys are rude. You guys don't have manners," responded the teacher.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher had since been moved from the school.

"We have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and as soon as we are done with the process we will communicate in due course. Accordingly, the affected educator has been precautionarily removed from the school until further notice," Mabona said.