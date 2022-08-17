EC teen stabs police detective who allegedly raped her

Police Watchdog IPID is investigating the case against a 45-year-old official stationed at Kei Mouth Police Station.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of rape after an Eastern Cape teenager stabbed a police detective who allegedly raped her.

The case is against a 45-year-old official stationed at Kei Mouth Police Station, according to Police Watchdog IPID.

The alleged incident happened earlier this month, a day before Women's Day.

It's alleged the police detective fetched the victim at home to take her to the station to open a case against her boyfriend.

While driving, the man apparently told the 17-year-old he wanted to have a relationship with her but she refused.

The two then went to the detective's office where he allegedly started to kiss her before raping the teen.

"The young girl was crying, she picked up the bottle and hit the police officer until the bottle broke. She then took a part of the broken bottle and stabbed the police officer until he let her go," said IPID's Grace Langa.

The traumatised teenager apparently broke the officer's cell phone and while he bent down to pick it up she managed to escape and report her ordeal to his colleagues.