EC's Mabuyane says cabinet reshuffle will help speed up service delivery

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has encouraged those serving during this term in office to be mindful of the goals of the African National Congress (ANC) as set out in its 2019 manifesto.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that his cabinet reshuffle should help speed up service delivery.

Mabuyane has encouraged those serving during this term in office to be mindful of the goals of the African National Congress (ANC) as set out in its 2019 manifesto.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province said that the ANC-led province would be under immense pressure leading up to the 2024 elections.

The DA's Bobby Stevens also said that unless the ANC ditched cadre deployment, it would fall short of serving the needs of its voters.

"The new MECS are going to have their work cut out for them given the poor track record of service delivery in the Eastern Cape. This cabinet has its back against the ropes and the DA will continue to fight for a better deal for all the people of the Eastern Cape so this province can truly be a place of rising opportunity for all," Stevens said.