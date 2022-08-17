Disregard of cattle movement ban a criminal offence - Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza has suspended all movement of cattle in the country for 21 days - due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said any disregard for the recent ban on moving cattle is a criminal offence.

The department said South Africa is experiencing 116 outbreaks in six of the country's nine provinces.

The disease has been detected on farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said the recent ban only applies to cattle but farmers with other livestock such as sheep, goats and pigs should apply the necessary caution.

Her spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo said cattle that are already at shows, auctions or en route will be given 48 hours to be moved to the final destinations after being sold.

"The Minister acknowledges the efforts made by farmers, communities and industries to curb the illegal movement of animals from non-positive areas and to improve security on animal holdings, however, the disease continues to spread with 15 new properties and two provinces affected in the last two weeks alone."

Ngcobo said exceptions will only be made for cattle for direct slaughter at registered abattoirs and those slaughtered for ritual purposes.