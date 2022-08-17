Death of elderly woman at nursing home highly questionable - Good Party

The wheelchair-bound woman was found dead outside Huis Maudie Kriel earlier this month after she was apparently left outside overnight.

CAPE TOWN - The Good party said the recent death of an elderly woman at a nursing home in Ceres raises serious questions about the state of social services.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The GOOD party which recently visited Huis Maudie Kriel for an inspection said those in charge at the facility have given members their commitment to fully co-operate with the investigations.

It said it's hopeful the probes will provide some insight into the circumstances that led to the elderly woman's death - and if anyone is found responsible - that person would be held accountable.

"We are extremely concerned about the ability of various community stakeholders to perform their duties, to protect the most vulnerable citizens. Reports have since emerged that the centre has last been inspected in 2018," said the party's Janke Tolmay.

Tolmay said the party expects the provincial Social Development Department, Huis Maudie Kriel, its management, and others involved in the ongoing investigations, to be honest, and transparent with the community once the investigations are wrapped up.