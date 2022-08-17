CT boy (6) snatched by six suspects while on his way to school

Two suspicious vehicles were spotted near but not at the boy's school on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A 6-year-old Cape Town boy has been kidnapped in Kensington.

Two suspicious vehicles were spotted near but not at the boy's school on Wednesday morning.

Police have told Eyewitness News that six suspects fled the area and that no one's been arrested as yet.

The motive is also unknown.

Kensington community policing forum chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg: "The Kensington CPF can confirm that the child was kidnapped on his way to school so it did not happen at the school, which is Hidayatul Islam Primary School. I can confirm I've just had an engagement with the investigating officer that SAPS have information of a second vehicle involved - a silver Polo and a white Polo."