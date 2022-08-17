Classes at Heathfield High still suspended

This follows ugly scenes at the Cape Town school where pupils attacked the City's law enforcement officers.

CAPE TOWN - Classes at Heathfield High School will not resume on Wednesday.

This follows ugly scenes at the Cape Town school on Tuesday where pupils attacked City of Cape Town law enforcement officers.

The City said officers were deployed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to search for drugs and other contraband.

According to a statement by the school, illegal substances were found and confiscated.

An argument broke out between pupils and law enforcement officers.

It is believed pupils had refused to go back to class after they were ordered to do so. On the other hand, the school's governing body said that pupils felt that their privacy was being invaded during the search.

The pupils then allegedly stoned the vehicles of the officers.

Founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA), Vanessa le Roux said law enforcement was right to conduct the search.

Le Roux said the issue of drugs and illegal substances is rife at schools on the Cape Flats.

She believes, however, that the department must also play a proactive role in engaging with pupils and parents of Heathfield High.

"We want to see such searches. It shouldn't be just at Heathfield it should be at all schools on the Cape Flats because all schools on the Cape Flats are victims to drugs and gangsterism. And the department must be cautious about how it issues these resources. You can't issue these resources in an already volatile environment".