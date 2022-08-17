ANC owes R86m in staff provident fund contributions - FSCA

The FSCA said that the party had not been meeting its obligations to make regular retirement contributions for its staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has confirmed that the African National Congress (ANC) owes R86 million in provident fund contributions for over 530 of its staff members.

The FSCA said that the party had not been meeting its obligations to make regular retirement contributions for its staff.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the regulator said that it had reached an agreement with the fund for the ANC to pay R10 million per month into the fund.

This comes as the governing party has been struggling for some time to pay its staff their salaries.