8 JMPD officers fired for fraud, corruption in first 6 months of 2022

The statistics were presented by JMPD director Mathokoza Kgaswane.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were axed for fraud and corruption in the first six months of this year, according to the metro police’s department performance statistics.

The stats were released on Wednesday. They were presented by JMPD director Mathokoza Kgaswane.

He said the department has adopted a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption: “In the last six months, we’ve had 13 cases reported to internal affairs that are under investigation at various levels and within the very same period of six months we have dismissed eight employees”.

Public Safety MMC David Tembe, who was also at the presentation, confirmed that these employees are also facing criminal charges.

“With regard to eight employees dismissed, yes they’ve been dismissed and they are facing criminal charges. It just takes some time,” he said.