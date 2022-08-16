Zuma's parole appeal raises questions as SCA reserves judgement: Analyst

The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the former president's appeal to overturn the decision that found his release on parole unlawful.

CAPE TOWN - The issue of a terminal illness has formed the crux of the Jacob Zuma appeal case where he is fighting to stay out of prison.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the former president's appeal to overturn the decision that found his release on parole unlawful.

Zuma was released on parole by former prison boss Arthur Fraser after serving less than two months of a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

This came after he refused to appear before the state capture commission which he instituted shortly before he left office.

The commission sought to fathom the plundering of state funds at key government institutions including power utility Eskom under Zuma's watch.

He was granted parole by Fraser despite the medical parole advisory board's finding that he was not eligible.

"What we didn't see come from Mr Zuma or the Commissioner yesterday is any emphatic confirmation that Jacob Zuma was actually suffering from either a terminal disease or a condition that rendered him physically incapacitated, and I think that is important," said legal expert, Benedict Phiri.

He said there is a key question about what happens next for the court if it rules against Zuma.

"And then the question then became what happens to the remedy? And you saw the Supreme Court [of Appeal] testing everybody around well do we send it back to the national commissioner? Is it going to be a fait accompli that the decision will be the same or should it be reconsidered and there is a question around [the] separation of powers? Can the court actually make a decision for the commissioner in this particular case or is that to be left for the commissioner to reconsider?"