WC housing dept says gangs are hindering building projects

MEC Tertius Simmers said extortion rackets are intimidating and attacking contractors on some of its building sites.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s Human Settlements Department said that some of its housing projects were being hindered by gangs.

He said that the gangs demanded a protection fee from workers to prevent other gangs from harming or robbing them while on duty.

This has led to workers being too afraid to go back to work, which was hampering productivity.

"We have seen forms of extortion rings preventing certain sites from going to the next phase. One such is in Gugulethu, which I visited two months ago, which is more than 100 days already were the contracted employee was shot more than once. It happened in this financial year," Simmers said.

Simmers also said that they’ve had to beef up security at these sites, and it was costing the department millions of rand.

"We are also seeing attempts at other sites of these extortion rings under the auspice of development forums, which is what they call themselves. Last year, we had to approach the High Court for an interdict to prevent extortion rings under the auspices of development forum from further delays and beef up security," Simmers said.