WC Community Safety MEC Allen welcomes Ipid probe of police assault video

Western Cape SAPS said that preliminary findings revealed that the two policemen in the video were from Fish Hoek SAPS and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has welcomed Ipid's investigation into a video involving a SAPS official that had gone viral on social media.

Western Cape SAPS said that preliminary findings revealed that the two policemen in the video were from Fish Hoek SAPS and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.

SAPS further stated that it was investigating the conduct of the policemen captured in the video.

"The conduct of the SAPS members in this video is alarming and deeply concerning. I've engaged the provincial commissioner's office in this regard and have been informed that the matter is currently being investigated by SAPS internally to see if they have flouted any disciplinary prescripts. Investigations against SAPS members are primarily conducted by Ipid. I am pleased that the SAPS hierarchy in the province has seen the seriousness of this matter and is following a two-pronged approach in this matter," MEC Allen said.