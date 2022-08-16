VBS loses court bid to reclaim R102m from Usaasa

Last year, VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal took Usaasa to court in a bid to recover a R102 million loan online marketing company Leratadima had taken out to supply the parastatal Usaasa with digital terrestrial set-top boxes as part of government's Digital Migration Project.

JOHANNESBURG - Scandal-addled VBS has lost its bid to claw back more than R100 million the liquidated mutual savings bank says it is owed by the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa).

Last year, VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal took Usaasa to court in a bid to recover a R102 million loan online marketing company Leratadima had taken out to supply the parastatal Usaasa with digital terrestrial set-top boxes as part of government's Digital Migration Project.

The Johannesburg High Court has now dismissed the claim, though, finding essentially that Usaasa had nothing to do with the agreement between the bank and Leratadima.

At the heart of the case is the bank’s position that in order to put up the loan, it had required security in the form of written confirmation from Usaasa that all monies payable to Leratadima would be deposited into its VBS account and further that Usaasa had in a subsequent letter, dated 18 January 2016, agreed to this but that R102 million was, in breach of this undertaking, paid into the company’s Absa account instead.

In the High Court’s ruling handed down late last week, though, Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley - who penned it - said that in essence, the loan agreement was between VBS and Leratadima and the terms thereof weren’t binding on Usaasa.

"As Usaasa was not a party to the facility agreement, it incurred no obligations to either Leratadima or VBS thereunder," she said.

"Although it’s plausible that Usaasa would have had sight of the facility agreement at the time it addressed the letter of 18 January 2016, as argued by VBS, that is not the point. The point is that Usaasa’s letter neither referred to the facility agreement nor did Usaasa consent therein to be bound to any of the terms of the facility agreement," Maier-Frawley said.

She said Usaasa didn’t agree to undertake to pay VBS or accept any obligation to pay the bank nor was any new contract created substituting VBS as Usassa’s contractor.

"Hence, Usaasa and Leratadima remained bound between themselves to the supply contract, which they could vary as they chose by mutual written consent. VBS was not a party to that contract and acquired no rights under it."

She found with Usaasa that its letter was "akin to a letter of comfort to VBS".

The case was dismissed with costs.