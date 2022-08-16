Trial against EC pastor accused of human trafficking begins

CAPE TOWN - The trial of a pastor accused of human trafficking has started in the Eastern Cape.

Proceedings got underway at the Bhizana High Court on Monday.

Apostle Hlumelo Dywili was arrested in August last year on charges of trafficking people.

A police investigation revealed that Hlumelo Dywili allegedly used his Facebook account to lure victims - under false pretenses - apparently promising them employment at his church.

His victims are four women between the ages of 20 and 24.

One woman travelled from Cape Town while the other three were fetched in Mthatha.

According to the Hawks, the victims were repeatedly raped on the same day.

Following several attempts to apply for bail, the 35-year-old abandoned his application.

The trial continues on Tuesday.