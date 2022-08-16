TEBOHO MARUPING: We need business to step up and help UIF train and employ youth

Youth unemployment in South Africa continues to rise. This is despite the most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), published by Stats SA. According to the country’s apex statisticians, 370, 000 jobs were gained between the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The numbers show that youth unemployment numbers remain stubbornly high at 63,9% for those aged between 15 – 24 and 42.1% for those aged between 25 – 34.

These alarming statistics should be a source of great concern for all of us and as such, we need to urgently ramp up our efforts to invest more resources in the development, education and skilling of our youth. Even though the core mandate of the Unemployment Insurance Fund is providing social security to vulnerable workers, the plight of our youth cannot be ignored. To avoid letting youth unemployment reach endemic proportions the Fund has committed its resources to aid efforts to address youth unemployment.

The analysis of our claims has shown that the majority of people claiming unemployment benefits are young people. It is, therefore, important that we do not let these young people idle at home for an extended period because we risk losing them to crime and other social ills. The UIF, through its flagship programme called Labour Activation Programmes (LAP), is assisting young people with training that has enabled them to either find employment or start their own businesses.

Recently the UIF has injected about R67 million into the Tech Pozi project, the project is training about 500 Eastern Cape-based youth in the technology sector. The funding was facilitated by the South African Digital Content Organisation (SADICO) as part of initiatives that seek to create employment and skill the province’s youth in the fourth industrial technology.



The Tech Pozi project encourages young people who participate in it to form cooperatives they can own. For example, Tech Innovators Hub, a corporative based in the rural town of uMthatha operates as a business whilst receiving technical training. Through the corporative young people are trained in website design, installing satellite dishes and digital marketing. The youth that is participating in the tech Pozi project have been selected from the Employment Services of South Africa (Essa) database. Essa is a job seekers database of the Department of Employment and Labour.

The UIF is keen to have this programme replicated in other provinces because it will build the technological skills that are badly required to grow the country’s economy The Tech Pozi project will also produce techno-savvy entrepreneurs who will create job opportunities for others, and contribute to the economy.

In March 2022, we started a job creation programme, through LAP, where we invested R238 million for 5000 beneficiaries from around the country to be trained in various hospitality programmes, with employment being guaranteed upon completion.

At the beginning of Youth Month (June 2022), we announced that 200 learners in the North West will be trained to become Assistant Chefs. Upon completion, they will be employed or venture into their own businesses in the hospitality sector.

Partnerships are very critical in addressing youth unemployment in our country, and that is why we have re-focussed the work of LAP away from just merely training, but insist on finding employment at the end of the training programme. This is the reason why we are only going to partner with entities that can guarantee employment of learners once we issue our call for proposals before the end of July this year.

It is common cause that one of the fundamental causes of the widening inequality in our country is education. Young people who pass matric struggle to obtain funding that will enable them to go to institutions of higher learning. Even those who are fortunate to be admitted, struggle to find reasonable accommodation.

The shortage of student beds in South Africa is well known and various institutions have placed the supply gap at 500 000 beds. This means that half a million students need suitable accommodation to enable them to complete their tertiary education in safe and secure living spaces.

The UIF in partnership with the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has funded the building of student accommodation by Adowa Infrastructure Managers. Adowa is currently building student housing projects across the country, looking to bridge the gap between demand for away-from-home student life and available student beds offered by tertiary institutions and current private providers.

Currently, Adowa has a 7,000-bed pipeline, under different stages of development and is located across the country including the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

Recently, the UIF, the GEPF and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) conducted a site visit at the Ellis Park Student Village (EPSV) in the Doornfontein suburb of Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The building is within walking distance of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and was made possible through a PIC loan of R2 billion to Adowa on behalf of the UIF and GEPF. The UIF contributed R600 million to the R2 billion which has seen R900 million being utilised to date. EPSV is the second student accommodation to be launched under Adowa following the opening of another student accommodation in Pretoria West near the Tshwane University of Technology in January 2022.

What is key for this investment is that it provides accommodation to the youth coming from poor backgrounds. The idea with the Adowa developments is to ensure that students are housed in environments that are conducive to success in their studies.

For example, the six-storey EPSV building boasts uncapped Wi-Fi, furnished rooms with appliances, generators, security, laundry, cleaning, study areas and gaming rooms to name a few.

Although students are the ultimate beneficiaries of the building, communities in areas where the buildings are constructed also benefit as they supply labour during construction. These projects also support black developers, subcontractors and taxis around the area as new routes are created to transport students. In addition to these positive economic spin-offs student accommodations such as these tend to become a hive of business activity for small businesses in the vicinity.

Already, some of the LAP projects have proven to be key drivers in employment creation for the youth. For example, R551 million’s worth of LAP projects has already led to 14,771 LAP beneficiaries being employed by the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal this year.

A further 5000 beneficiaries are being trained in mixed farming and the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal have pledged to purchase their produce. Meanwhile, a private company has committed to employing 150 beneficiaries as Fibre Optic Technicians upon completion of their training.

While it is pleasing that at least 80,000 individuals have participated in LAP projects since its inception.

Unfortunately, not all of the learners were employed or owned successful businesses and cooperatives.

This made us realise that despite the successes of LAP projects, it would be irregular to continue injecting millions into training for the sake of training. So, our training projects are now deliberately biased towards addressing skills that are required by various industries with huge employment potential.

We have also included a condition that training providers or partners who submit proposals to the UIF must commit in writing to securing job opportunities for the learners before the training programme starts. This requirement is helping to ensure that millions invested do not result in learners idling at home or turning to crime due to lack of employment.

Therefore, the Fund is inviting employers and entities with job opportunities to submit proposals to participate in job creation interventions. Full details on the proposals and technical requirements can be obtained from www.labour.gov located under the Tenders tab. The closing date for submissions is 26 August 2022.

To know more about the UIF’s Labour Activation Programmes, please visit www.labour.gov.za

Teboho Maruping is the UIF Commissioner