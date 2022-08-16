Supreme Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Zuma medical parole appeal matter

The appeals court on Monday heard submissions from Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services where they argued that former commissioner, Arthur Fraser, acted lawfully when he granted Zuma parole on medical grounds.

DURBAN - The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal to overturn a decision that found his release on parole unlawful.

Zuma was released on parole by former prison boss, Arthur Fraser, after serving less than two months of a 15-month sentence for contempt.

The appeals court on Monday heard submissions from Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services where they argued that former commissioner, Fraser, acted lawfully when he granted Zuma parole on medical grounds.

Zuma was granted parole by Fraser despite the medical parole advisory board’s finding that he was not eligible for parole.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has argued that former President Jacob Zuma needs 24-hour care and it would not be possible to provide the 80-year-old with this while locked up in prison.

Mpofu said Zuma would be better positioned to receive the proper care from his Nkandla home where a medic can be available 24 hours a day.

He also told the appeals court that sending Zuma back to jail and disregarding the time he’s spent outside on parole, would be like a “double sentence”.

Mpofu said that medical reports were considered by two doctors in favour of parole and described these as a “diagnosis” of Zuma’s condition.

Advocate Sy Mphahlele, representing Correctional Services, said that it was not correct that recommendations from the parole advisory board were binding.