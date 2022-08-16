Section of Klipspruit Valley Road shut for 3-month repair job

Klipspruit Valley Road, which is also a main BRT route, is now closed until 14 November.

JOHANNESBURG - A section of one of the main arterial roads leading into and out of Soweto will be shut for three months, starting on 16 August.

The Joburg Roads Agency said that the structural integrity of the road was no longer safe and the stormwater culvert structure needed to be reconstructed.

There's also a sinkhole which has made the road unsafe.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that there were alternative routes.

"Motorists are advised to avoid that section of the road and to use Moroka Nancefield Road and Dube Road and in Mncube, Mtipa Street and Kumalo Road in Orlando West to rejoin Klipspruit Valley Road," Fihla said.

He said that there were various routes that were available.

"Motorists can also use Moroka Nancefield Road which joins Mokoena Street in Klipspruit, Mbambisa Street, Mofokeng Street, Swallow Street and Sofasonke Street in Orlando East to also rejoin Klipspruit Valley Road," he said.