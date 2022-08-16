NPA reinstates corruption charges against ANC Amathole regional secretary

Thembalethu 'Teris' Ntutu and his co-accused are charged with corruption of up to R24 million.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Amathole regional secretary and at least 17 co-accused will be back in court next month after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reinstated charges against the accused.

"There were 27 charges relating to the contracts amounting to R24 million that were irregularly awarded by Nxumalo local municipality to two companies was struck off the roll last year. Efforts by the State to re-enroll the matter were frustrated in April when the accused, Ntutu, challenged the summons served on them on a technicality" said NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali.