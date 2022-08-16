Marikana wakes up to little change 10 years after 34 miners killed in massacre

The koppie where the workers were gathering on that fateful Friday afternoon where the police indiscriminately fired live ammunition at the striking miners is the backdrop of Tuesday’s event.

MARIKANA - It’s a quiet morning in Marikana outside Rustenburg in the North West as the community prepares to commemorate 10 years since the massacre that claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers.

The workers and community members will make their way to Wonderkop koppie in Marikana through bumpy and dusty gravel roads.

Some will pass the railway tracks which connect to the line where the bodies of two police officers, who were hacked to death three days prior to the massacre, were discovered.

Many would have woken up from the shacks that make up the Nkaneng informal settlement, having bathed in sinks and plastic tubs.

Despite their living conditions forming part of the broader struggle of the mineworkers’ strike 10 years ago, nothing has changed here.

However, thousands of workers are on Tuesday morning waking up in mine flats and hostels which were built in the aftermath of the historic strike.

Some will drive to the koppie in cars they could only dream of in 2012 when they fought for a minimum wage of R12,500.

They tell us that their pay has increased but they remain haunted by the cost it took to get mining bosses to recognise the value of their labour.

Some of their comrades joining the commemoration still have bullets lodged in their bodies.

