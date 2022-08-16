Man accused of rape, murder of Tazne van Wyk took stand for a second day

The child disappeared from near her Elsies River home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested the accused in the Eastern Cape. He led police to her body in a storm water pipe, along the N1 highway, near Worcester.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk took the stand again on Tuesday.

His trial resumed on Tuesday, but the media was barred from most of the day's proceedings.

The accused, who Eyewitness News is not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, took to the stand for a second day. But proceedings were delayed due to the unavailability of an interpreter.

When the matter eventually resumed, he was shown photos of items in his possession at the time of his arrest in Cradock. The man testified that he owned or could identify some of the items - that included clothing - but he claimed that he had never seen certain items before.

The accused has pleaded not guilty on 27 counts, including the kidnapping, rape, and murder of the eight-year-old.

Most of the charges against him relate to crimes of a sexual nature and involve minors.